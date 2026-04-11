Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
14h

Incredibly, even though know of these "shenanigans" we cannot counter them if they are law! If it wasn't for the people in the know we wouldn't have a chance of figuring all this out as a regular voter. Maybe there should be more of a concerted effort on the part of the candidates to introduce this knowledge into their campaigns? If they are even aware of it! Polanski the leader of the Green Party has been bringing awareness into his campaign of what's happening with the Labour and Reform parties "shenanigans" this should be brought to the front and centre in American politics too. Politicians as a whole think the electorate are stupid sheep so they will feed them any kind of bullshit that can get them elected and then not do those things. The MAGA party of believers in the States is an example. I'm in the UK and fear the immigration issue is going to be sold as a winner for the far right like it has in so many countries. A party who is not only against war in foreign countries would solve immigration as the poverty and famine that is created by wars is a reason people are forced to leave their home countries. Helping those who can't help themselves is the solution both at home and abroad. Thanks Kim for explaining the JD Vance of it all. You're correct Peter in assuming this is a "test" case for how to turn other democracies into dictatorships. How to stop people drinking the "Koolaide" is something that can only be achieved by showing them how in fact they are being manipulated.

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Alex H's avatar
Alex H
7h

This is THE electoral test in Europe this year. But I fear the real question is what happens if Orban ‘wins’? With every indication that he and his party should lose by a wide margin, in this event the clear weight of the corrupt state infrastructure being used to influence the outcome; will there be consequences? And if so what?

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