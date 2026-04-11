Trump’s next move is being tested in Hungary
I speak to Kim Lane Scheppele about Orbán, Trump and how MAGA is following the Hungarian playbook
In Hungary, people talk about the aranypók - literally, the “golden spider” that sits at the centre of the web, catching everything that comes its way.
“Under Viktor Orbán, Hungary has become the aranypók of the European far right,” Kim Lane Scheppele told me in today’s discussion.
As we explored earlier this week, Orbán has bankrolled an international network of ultraconservatives. Our report traced deep ties to the British right - from Roger Scruton-themed cafés to the Hungarian state’s propaganda arm, which pays failed Reform candidate Matt Goodwin up to €10,000 a month.
But I wanted to understand more about what is happening inside - and beyond - Hungary, especially in light of events since publication.
I invited Scheppele back to Democracy for Sale not just because she is a leading expert on authoritarianism and democratic backsliding, but because she knows Orbán’s Hungary first-hand.
Over years living and working in Budapest - and since - she has documented how Orbán used constitutional change to build what Timothy Snyder this week called “an apparently invincible strategic position for one-party rule and his own personal power” - an “illiberal state” presented as a model for others.
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I started by asking about JD Vance’s extraordinary visit to Hungary this week. The US vice president not only addressed a rally of Orbán’s Fidesz party, but also accused the European Union of interfering in Hungary’s election - a reference to plans to send election monitors.
If irony didn’t die when Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, then Donald Trump’s deputy travelling to Hungary to warn about electoral interference may have finished it off.
Hungary does have foreign influence problem - just not the one Vance is talking about. Orbán has strong ties to the Kremlin. This week Hungarian investigative journalists revealed that, in a phone call last October, Orbán told Vladimir Putin: “I am at your service.”
A Russian propaganda unit is reportedly targeting opposition leader Péter Magyar. Orbán has also allegedly used state security services to run a spying operation against Magyar’s Tisza party.
“Vance was there to signal Trump’s support,” Scheppele told me. When Orbán visited Washington, she added, Trump appears to have committed to bailing out Hungary.
“It would be enormously helpful for him if the US came through with the kind of financial support that Trump gave to Javier Milei in Argentina.”
One of the great ironies of the Hungarian election campaign - in which Orbán faces a double-digit polling deficit - is that the electoral system he gerrymandered could yet undo him.
“Magyar is within striking distance of that tipping effect that would give him two-thirds of the seats,” Scheppele said. “That would be a constitutional revolution in Hungary that we didn’t think possible.”
Opposition momentum is being driven by growing anger at corruption. Magyar is no outsider activist: he was once a senior Fidesz insider who broke ranks after exposing the government.
While Orbán has built palaces, inflation has surged into double digits. “The corruption is so visible, and ordinary Hungarians are so stretched,” Scheppele said.
She also described how former US Republican operatives rebuilt Orbán from a centrist politician into a Christian Right firebrand after his defeat two decades ago. (It’s a remarkable story, which I wrote about in my last book.)
The antisemitic playbook developed by Arthur Finkelstein and George Birnbaum is being deployed again - but this time targeting Ukraine’s Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than George Soros.
This is not just about Hungary’s election. I wanted to know whether Trump and his allies see Hungary as a test case ahead of November’s midterms.
Scheppele was unequivocal.
“One of the things they’ve learned from Hungary is that you have to change the voting rules. That’s how autocrats win elections - by rigging the system. That’s exactly what Trump has been trying to do.”
“I’m very worried about free and fair elections in the US. They are very much following the Hungarian playbook.”
This weekend’s vote in Hungary will have ramifications far beyond central Europe. Today’s discussion offers a clear-eyed look at how authoritarian systems operate - and how they might yet be defeated.
Kim ended our conversation with some heartfelt words for Democracy for Sale and our work.
“Thanks for all you do for exposing all these connections,” she said. “You’ve been great on the story all along, so keep at it. Please.”
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Incredibly, even though know of these "shenanigans" we cannot counter them if they are law! If it wasn't for the people in the know we wouldn't have a chance of figuring all this out as a regular voter. Maybe there should be more of a concerted effort on the part of the candidates to introduce this knowledge into their campaigns? If they are even aware of it! Polanski the leader of the Green Party has been bringing awareness into his campaign of what's happening with the Labour and Reform parties "shenanigans" this should be brought to the front and centre in American politics too. Politicians as a whole think the electorate are stupid sheep so they will feed them any kind of bullshit that can get them elected and then not do those things. The MAGA party of believers in the States is an example. I'm in the UK and fear the immigration issue is going to be sold as a winner for the far right like it has in so many countries. A party who is not only against war in foreign countries would solve immigration as the poverty and famine that is created by wars is a reason people are forced to leave their home countries. Helping those who can't help themselves is the solution both at home and abroad. Thanks Kim for explaining the JD Vance of it all. You're correct Peter in assuming this is a "test" case for how to turn other democracies into dictatorships. How to stop people drinking the "Koolaide" is something that can only be achieved by showing them how in fact they are being manipulated.
This is THE electoral test in Europe this year. But I fear the real question is what happens if Orban ‘wins’? With every indication that he and his party should lose by a wide margin, in this event the clear weight of the corrupt state infrastructure being used to influence the outcome; will there be consequences? And if so what?