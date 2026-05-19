Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Chris Turner's avatar
Chris Turner
7h

Keep rattling their cage…..”they don’t like it up ‘em”

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Lesley Clegg's avatar
Lesley Clegg
7h

Excellent work, keep fighting. We are sick and tired of these gangsters. 👏

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