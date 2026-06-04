It’s been a whirlwind week at Democracy for Sale. On Monday, we won Private Eye’s prestigious Paul Foot Award for our investigation into Labour Together hiring a PR firm to discredit journalists who were reporting on its undeclared political funding.

The Paul Foot is a pretty special award. It still feels extraordinary that the list of winners - which covers some of the biggest stories of the last 20 years, from Cambridge Analytica to Michelle Mone - now also includes Democracy for Sale!

To mark this moment, I did a special live event with my colleague Isabelle Roughol, talking about the Labour Together investigation, where that is going next and what else we are working on.

More than 130 of you joined the live call, but many who couldn’t make it have got in touch asking if there is a video. I’m pleased to say that there is! (And it’s at the top of this email.)

As I told Isabelle, our winning investigation has already had a huge impact: Josh Simons, who hired APCO, resigned as a minister, and then an MP, triggering probably the most consequential by-election in decades, in Makerfield later this month.

It’s not just Simons. Labour Together has rebranded as ThinkLabour. APCO is under investigation by the PR trade body. Tom Harper, the former Sunday Times journalist who led the Labour Together campaign, has left APCO.

Each of these developments came directly from our reporting. But the story is not finished. There are still huge questions about who knew about APCO’s work, including Keir Starmer. The black ops PR industry operates without transparency or accountability.

We will continue reporting on this story. But we also have numerous other investigations we are working on, from Palantir in the British state and dark money to the funding of Nigel Farage and Reform and foreign interference in our politics.

We couldn’t do this work without the support of our readers. If you are a paid supporter, many thanks. You make this all happen.

If you want us to keep doing this work - become a paid supporter today. For £50 a year, you can support independent investigative journalism that really makes a difference.

Yes, I’ll Support Democracy for Sale