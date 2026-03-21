This week, Democracy for Sale passed 50,000 subscribers. That’s a huge milestone for a project that started less than three years ago and hasn’t spent a penny on advertising. We think it’s proof of the quality of our journalism, our impact in the world and the strength of our community. We’re so grateful to all of you for reading, sharing and supporting us.

I want to support Democracy for Sale

Our mission is to expose dark money and foreign interference in British politics, and to help change a system that so many think is broken. Our recent Labour Together investigation was picked up across the national media and led to the resignation of cabinet minister Josh Simons. Our reporting on political funding is putting pressure on the government to clean up British politics ahead of a vote on the new elections bill.

And we’re just getting started! This work is only possible with your support. More than 1,600 of you have chosen to become paying supporters and help fund our journalism. If you’re one of them, thank you. But that’s less than 4% of our readers.

With 50,000 of you reading, we’re betting we can do better. So we’re launching a membership drive: between now and the end of April, we want 350 more of you to sign up so we can reach our next milestone – 2,000 paying members.

This drive will fund important investigations, including into US interference in British politics. If this work matters to you, a £50 annual subscription is the best way to make it happen.

To say thank you, we’ll be hosting a live-streamed conversation exclusively for paying supporters – with plans for more to come! Sign up now to make sure you can join us.

Count me in, I'll join the 2,000!

And a big thanks from all three of us to all 50,000 of you!

Peter, Lucas and Jenna