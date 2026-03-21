Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
2d

As a paid subscriber for over a year now I can highly recommend for people who have £50 to pledge it annually. No other platform informs of things at home and globally as does Democracy for Sale. As you don't take advertisers Peter I decided to do a freebie for you ('-')

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Ned Kelly's avatar
Ned Kelly
2d

Good for you, excellent commentary.

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1 reply by Peter Geoghegan
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