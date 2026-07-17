A lot has been happening this week. But I want to start with some good news: Democracy for Sale has been shortlisted for specialist newsletter of the year at the Future of the Media Awards 2026. 🥳

It’s a real recognition of our work. Thanks so much to all of you who support us! If you are a free subscriber, and can afford to upgrade, please become a paid supporter, for just £50 a year.

Award shortlistings aside, this week we’ve been focused on one thing - Palantir. Our new investigation lifted the lid on Donald Trump’s favourite tech firm, Peter Mandelson’s influence and its controversial £330m NHS data contract.

Yesterday I discussed this story, and much else, with Baroness Beeban Kidron, author of Users: how big tech took control and how to fight back, and James Ball, tech journalist and political editor at the New World.



Watch the whole conversation - moderated by D4S’s Isabelle Roughol - in the video below.



Also I’ve written a piece in the Guardian about the serious concerns raised by our Palantir investigation - and what the new Labour leader should do about it.

Andy Burnham faces a lot of big decisions. But one of the incoming prime minister’s biggest early tests is what he does about the world’s “scariest company” – Palantir. The US defence and surveillance tech behemoth has a swathe of British public contracts, including, most controversially, a £330m deal with the NHS. It’s pretty clear what many of Burnham’s new parliamentary colleagues want him to do: the science, innovation and technology committee says the government should ditch Palantir and its “clear mismatch with UK values”.



Peter Thiel and Alex Karp’s company is not without British backers. The Times and the Telegraph have been enthusiastic supporters. In the Financial Times last month former Conservative party adviser Camilla Cavendish accused Palantir’s critics of putting politics over progress: “To me, what matters is what works.”



But does Palantir work for Britain? Does the £330m federated data platform (FDP) live up to the claims of Palantir and NHS England? Has it delivered the much-vaunted digital revolution in our healthcare system?



These are questions my Democracy for Sale colleague Lucas Amin and I have been investigating for the past year. We spoke to NHS whistleblowers and Palantir staff, obtained confidential documents and unearthed new data. Our findings, published in the London Review of Books, raise serious questions about the efficacy of Palantir’s technology, about the approach of NHS senior leaders and about the lobbying that helped a Silicon Valley startup expand so quickly in Britain.

You can read the full piece on the Guardian here.