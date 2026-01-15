Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marian Hobson's avatar
Marian Hobson
3d

Is it not illegal to use funding from outside the UK for electoral purposes? There would be in all likihood a funding stream from Free Speech Union to various Tufton Street alumni. Does this not make the Free Speech Union''s secrecy finally by transferred responsibility illegal?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Geoghegan and others
Jonathan Coulter's avatar
Jonathan Coulter
3d

Well done Peter and Max for exposing the funding sources of this sham free-speech organisation

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Geoghegan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture