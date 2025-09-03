

This week I’m heading to Birmingham, for Reform UK’s party conference. And I won’t be alone.

The conference is billed as the party’s largest since Nigel Farage founded the then Brexit Party - as a private limited company - in 2018. At least 5,500 tickets have been sold for the two-day event.

With Reform riding high in the polls, lobbyists are reportedly “flocking” to Birmingham. Heathrow Airport is hosting a lounge. TikTok - where Farage has built up a sizeable following - will be there.

“Lobbyists are taking Reform seriously. One in five is now planning to attend, and if the political winds keep up, we expect to see this number increase further,” Jon Gerlis, head of policy at trade body the Chartered Institute of Public Relations told PR Week.

In truth, the Birmingham shindig is more rally than conference. There will be no votes on the floor - Farage maintains total control of the party - and speeches are likely to be rousing clarion calls for ‘mass deportation’ or axing none existent ‘DEI’ programmes rather than detailed policy debates.

But the conference does offer Reform something it desperately needs: money.

Party conferences can be lucrative fundraising opportunities - the Conservatives long relied on them to wine and dine deep-pocketed donors at fringe events and off-site dinners.

Reform is offering corporate packages worth up to £250,000, including a boozy breakfast with Farage and “unlimited complementary drinks”. (The party has yet to say if anyone has actually stumped up for that….)

£250k for a morning on the tiles with Farage?

Reform has talked openly about trying to raise tens of millions of pounds. Farage and his treasurer Nick Candy even flew to the US to meet Elon Musk - although the onetime ‘first buddy’ now seems more interested in bankrolling a far-right vehicle involving Tommy Robinson.

So far, Reform has raised millions in private donations, with much of that cash coming from former Tory donors.

The party’s biggest ever donors include Christopher Harborne, who gave £1million to Boris Johnson’s private office; former Conservative donor and metals trader David Lilley; and Fiona Cottrell, whose son George is a convicted fraudster and Farage’s right-hand man.

Ahead of this week’s conference, I spoke to Benjamin Clark from Prospect magazine about who has been funding Reform, their links to the oil and gas industries and offshore tax havens - and why I’m so concerned about a previous ‘black hole’ in the party’s financial accounts.



You can watch the whole video above, and follow Prospect’s Substack here.

Join the Fight for Democracy



Every investigation we publish pulls back the curtain on how dark money and secret deals are shaping our politics. But this work isn’t easy — or cheap.



Your support powers our reporting, funds critical legal action, and keeps us independent from corporate and political influence.



If you haven’t already, become a paying subscriber today to support us to do more work.

Upgrade to Paid

Give a Gift Subscription