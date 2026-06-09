Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

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Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
7h

If Burnham wants the Labour Party to be seen as not like the Conservatives, or Reform for that matter, he really needs to make a clean break with people who have been shown to have a shaky relationship with the truth.

Doesn't he just.

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Maggie Clancy's avatar
Maggie Clancy
6h

The same Josh Simmons who was ‘parachuted’ into Makerfield by the NEC just before the last general election.

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