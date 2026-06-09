By Peter Geoghegan and Khadija Sharife

Josh Simons has had a good couple of weeks. The former Cabinet Office minister - forced to resign over his role in hiring a PR firm to investigate journalists critical of Labour Together - is now being praised for standing aside as Makerfield MP to clear the path for Andy Burnham.

Simons is reportedly “across everything” in Burnham’s campaign and is hotly tipped for a top role in any future administration led by the Greater Manchester Mayor. There’s even talk of a seat in the House of Lords.

But not everyone is so enamoured with Simons.

Democracy for Sale can report that days after Simons resigned from the Cabinet Office - following revelations in this newsletter - he received a legal letter on behalf of the PR firm he had paid more than £30,000 to investigate journalists reporting on Labour Together’s undeclared political donations.

In the lawyer’s letter, reported here for the first time and reproduced below, APCO Worldwide privately accused Simons of making “misleading statements” about his role in the scandal and of changing his story in ways that were “wrong in numerous important respects” - and even of suggesting APCO could do more work for Labour Together.

Simons, you might recall, refused to answer our questions when the story broke. But, as pressure grew, on February 11 the then Cabinet Office minister broke his silence, saying that he had hired APCO to investigate “a suspected illegal hack” of Labour Together information that was fed to “pro-Kremlin journalists”.

He claimed the PR firm had been asked to look at Paul Holden and Matt Taibbi but had “extended far beyond the contract I agreed with them.” After APCO filed reports which included conspiracy theories and speculation about the ethnicity and political beliefs of journalists including the Sunday Times’s Gabriel Pogrund, Simons said he was “deeply distressed and furious.”

But that account has now been refuted by the very PR firm he hired.

In a letter from its solicitors Withers dated March 2, APCO privately told Simons: “You did not indicate any distress or fury to APCO; on the contrary, you stated the report was incredibly useful and indicated that you were keen to continue stay [sic] in touch as APCO might be able to help with other upcoming issues.”

APCO’s work was led by Tom Harper, a former Sunday Times journalist. The legal letter states that Simons told Harper in an email that his “report was incredibly useful” and added: “I’m keen to keep talking as there are a few things in teh [sic] pipeline we might want to pick with you, if you’d be open to that?” Simons also directed Labour Together’s operations team to pay APCO’s invoice as soon as possible.

Rather than raising concerns about the report’s contents, Simons sent it to GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, urging them to investigate a Russian hack - for which there was no evidence.

Ciaran Martin, who led the NCSC until 2020, told Democracy for Sale that politicians claiming to have been hacked need to back up their claims. “If someone does go public with a claim that they’ve been hacked, whether or not they’ve reported it to the NCSC, but don’t provide any evidence, they should expect the media and others to call out the lack of supporting evidence.”

“Inconsistent with the facts”

APCO did not just dispute Simons’ February 11 statement. His version of events, it said, had “evolved” in the two weeks before his resignation - in ways that were “inconsistent with the facts”.

In his resignation letter to Keir Starmer on February 28, Simons said he “did not know” that the Sunday Times’s Harry Yorke and Henry Dyer of the Guardian had been targeted by APCO, and that once he saw the “reprehensible material” about Pogrund “I took immediate action and removed it.”

APCO flatly rejected this. “No such indication was given to APCO. You did not raise a complaint or objection to the work product delivered. On the contrary, you described it as ‘incredibly useful’ and stated a desire to continue to work with APCO. Your statement ‘What happened subsequently was wrong’ in your resignation letter is inconsistent with your statements to APCO and actions at the time.”

The letter also noted that “APCO’s engagement commissioned and approved by you sought to understand the information underlying a news article and then-upcoming published works and was not limited to the writings of the two journalists mentioned in the scope.”

APCO’s letter ended with a warning. “APCO does invite you to consider the contents of this letter carefully. APCO reserves the right to correct any future statements that are inconsistent with the facts and set out what it regards as mischaracterisations.”

The letter also acknowledged that as an MP, Simons was protected by parliamentary privilege - but made clear that protection did not extend beyond the chamber.

After the story broke, Harper told an APCO contractor to “get rid of” evidence of its work for Labour Together and asked whether a Proton Mail account set up in a false name to transmit the report could be deleted without forensic detection.

Harper has since left APCO. His wife, Caroline Wheeler, was until earlier this year political editor at the Sunday Times - where some of the journalists targeted by APCO were based. Morgan McSweeney, who previously ran Labour Together, also met Harper and was briefed on APCO’s work.

Last month, Labour Together - which has rebranded as ThinkLabour - told Democracy for Sale that its work with APCO was “indefensible”. APCO said it was conducting “an ongoing review of the Project” and is “likely to make some changes”.

What happens next?

The emergence of APCO’s legal letter has prompted renewed calls for a full investigation and fresh questions about Simons’ role in Burnham’s Makerfield campaign.

Green MP Siân Berry said the letter shows “APCO’s account of Josh Simons’ earlier enthusiastic endorsement of its work to investigate journalists who were deemed a threat to Labour Together is clearly at odds with his claims. A full investigation is needed now to determine if Josh Simons broke the Ministerial Code by failing to give accurate and truthful information.”

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said the letter “confirms what we all suspected. Josh Simons had full knowledge of APCO’s efforts to undermine journalists and attack their integrity.” He added: “Andy Burnham must now make clear whether he intends to give Simons any role in his Downing Street team and whether he condones this behaviour.”

Democracy for Sale contacted Josh Simons and Andy Burnham’s team with a full list of questions. Neither has responded.