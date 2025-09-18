Democracy for Sale

Democracy for Sale

Home
Podcast
Support Us
Archive
Leaderboard
About
How algorithms are breaking democracy
The rise of the far-right is being fed by information disorder, says Bellingcat’s Eliot Higgins
  
Peter Geoghegan
5
Palantir among arms giants snapping up ex-Tory defence ministers
Exclusive: As Trump arrives in Britain, we find a massive "unchecked revolving door" between UK government and defence industry
  
Lucas Amin
13
Controversial MPs’ group shuts down after Israeli arms cash probe
Exclusive: “Glaring” loophole in lobbying rules allowed Tory ex-MoD advisor to set up parliamentary group funded by the arms industry
  
Lucas Amin
 and 
Peter Geoghegan
3
New Reform donor in breach of company law
Farage’s party took £50,000 from firm run by property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz
  
Peter Geoghegan
3
Who is bankrolling Reform UK?
I spoke to Prospect about the super-rich donors driving Farage’s machine - and what they want
  
Peter Geoghegan
 and 
Prospect Magazine
14

August 2025

Could Project 2025 happen here?
The Christian Right that propelled Trump to power is coming for Britain, says American investigative journalist Katherine Stewart.
  
Peter Geoghegan
8
Cheap holidays in other people's misery
British MPs have accepted dozens of foreign trips paid for by repressive regimes
  
Jenna Corderoy
 and 
Peter Geoghegan
11
The blank piece of paper that cost taxpayers £32,000
Government ‘obsession with secrecy’ descends into farce
  
Lucas Amin
 and 
Peter Geoghegan
15
'The BBC bottled it'
Alan Rusbridger talks Rupert Murdoch, Robbie Gibb, the British media's political power - and why investigative journalism still matters.
  
Peter Geoghegan
2
Revealed: How foreign billionaires pump millions into British politics
The Elon Musk-shaped hole in Starmer’s Election Bill
  
Lucas Amin
 and 
Peter Geoghegan
7

July 2025

© 2025 Peter Geoghegan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture