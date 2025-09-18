Democracy for Sale
How algorithms are breaking democracy
The rise of the far-right is being fed by information disorder, says Bellingcat’s Eliot Higgins
Sep 18
•
Peter Geoghegan
Palantir among arms giants snapping up ex-Tory defence ministers
Exclusive: As Trump arrives in Britain, we find a massive "unchecked revolving door" between UK government and defence industry
Sep 16
•
Lucas Amin
Controversial MPs’ group shuts down after Israeli arms cash probe
Exclusive: “Glaring” loophole in lobbying rules allowed Tory ex-MoD advisor to set up parliamentary group funded by the arms industry
Sep 5
•
Lucas Amin
and
Peter Geoghegan
New Reform donor in breach of company law
Farage’s party took £50,000 from firm run by property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz
Sep 4
•
Peter Geoghegan
Who is bankrolling Reform UK?
I spoke to Prospect about the super-rich donors driving Farage’s machine - and what they want
Sep 3
•
Peter Geoghegan
and
Prospect Magazine
August 2025
Could Project 2025 happen here?
The Christian Right that propelled Trump to power is coming for Britain, says American investigative journalist Katherine Stewart.
Aug 20
•
Peter Geoghegan
Cheap holidays in other people's misery
British MPs have accepted dozens of foreign trips paid for by repressive regimes
Aug 9
•
Jenna Corderoy
and
Peter Geoghegan
The blank piece of paper that cost taxpayers £32,000
Government ‘obsession with secrecy’ descends into farce
Aug 7
•
Lucas Amin
and
Peter Geoghegan
'The BBC bottled it'
Alan Rusbridger talks Rupert Murdoch, Robbie Gibb, the British media's political power - and why investigative journalism still matters.
Aug 6
•
Peter Geoghegan
Revealed: How foreign billionaires pump millions into British politics
The Elon Musk-shaped hole in Starmer’s Election Bill
Aug 2
•
Lucas Amin
and
Peter Geoghegan
July 2025
Just how corrupt is Britain?
Spotlight on Corruption's Sue Hawley talks to us about about how to clean up British politics
Jul 30
•
Peter Geoghegan
Let’s kick big money out of politics
Our journalism has sparked an urgent campaign - and it needs your help
Jul 26
•
Peter Geoghegan
